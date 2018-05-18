News & Gossip
Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?

DJ Khaled & Meek Mill Perform At Cafe Iguana

Looks like Meek Mill is headed to Washington. According to Roland Martin, the rapper will be joining a White House meeting on Prison Reform. After being released from jail, Meek said he wanted to be a voice for the subject of reform but will such a thing happen while Donald Trump is in office?

Here are Tweets from Roland Martin concerning Meek’s visit below.

ALSO READ: Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System

 

Do you think Meek can make a difference or is he being used as a puppet by figureheads?

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

As much as some people thought it would — that Meek Mill reign just wont let up. Since going to jail, unjustly, and having fans from all over the world rally for his justice, Meek has gained lots of unlikely supporters. Check out our gallery of Meek and his many famous homies.

