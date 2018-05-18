[Music Video] Jessie Reyez Reenacts 2013’s Evil Dead for “Body Count”

The Canadian songstress exploded on the scene last year with her acoustic performance at the 2017 BET Awards, and has been a shooting star since. Her latest song “Body Count” pushes the envelope and conversation about what it is to have self-respect, self-worth, and at the same time, having a damn good time with life. For all my horror-movie fans, the music video reenacts the opening scenes of the 2013 American supernatural horror, Evil Dead; giving it an extreme visual on the topic, but what do you expect, SHE’S A GEMINI! Get more in depth with Jessie Reyez, and her latest record “Body Count” inside her interview with Genius.

