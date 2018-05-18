[Music Video] “Weight On Me” by Z-Roc

18-Years old, if that, fresh out of Ballou, Z-Roc. Since the release of DWID, the Weight On Me artist has been catching attention quickly around Southeast and Instagram. From hearing the content of both DWID & the follow up EP, DWID II, I’ve learned that Z-Roc’s lyrical capabilities go way beyond his age. Take “Weight On Me” as a triple entendre, for the mass of marijuana he has on him (welcome to D.C.), the stress & responsibilities bestowed on the young man, and the heavy jewelry along with the designer fashion he wears.

In his young 2016 debut EP, “DWID”, it reflects on his struggles in his community, life and the perseverance to withstand temptations. Z-Roc spits bars that excite anyone who is fanatic for lyrical content delivered with an effortless melodic flow. “Do What I Do” is an instant hit for the people. 2017’s DWID II is the 12-track follow up; with two more 2018 releases, Keep It On Me (feat. Young Jose) & Weight On Me.

