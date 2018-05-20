[Music Video] “Cash” by Lil Baby

According to a Noisey interview, one of QC’s co-founders, Pee, has known Lil Baby since he was a teenager and always believed he could turn into something special. In the “Cash” music video, he takes it to the strip club to floss out but also get intimate with lyrics…wait, is that the strip club from The Player’s Club?!

Quality Control Music’s 2017 signee Lil Baby caught national attention with the summer anthem, My Dawg, then recently followed up with his latest single featuring Drake & 5th studio EP, Harder Than Ever. Consistency is apparent for the young rapper, at 23 years old, the ATL artist is looking to take his burgeoning career to another level and realize his star potential. Inside the Harder Than Ever EP, you’ll find features from the most anticipated artists coming forward through the summer season: Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Hoodrich Pablo Jaun, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Starlito, and The 6 God.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: