Nat’s Lose A Player For The Season!

The Nat’s 2nd baseman Howie Kendrick suffered a torn Achilles during the game yesterday!

The Nat’s were taking on the LA Dodgers here at home. He was trying to catch a deep fly in the 8th inning of the first game of the doubleheader they were playing. You could see him wince when he threw the ball and then he fell to the ground in pain. After the trainer came out and looked at his injuries…they had to drive him off the field because he couldn’t put weight on his foot. He’s going to have surgery tomorrow for a tearing his Achilles.

According to Howie: “Once I tried to put weight on it, I couldn’t put any weight on it, really, and then I was like, ‘Oh, crap, I’d better just sit down. That’s when I really knew there was something wrong with it because I couldn’t control my heel at all, so that’s when I knew it was probably my Achilles.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: