Dominique Da Diva
Home > Dominique Da Diva

Dominique Da Diva Hosts “Claws” D.C. Premiere

Leave a comment

 

 

 

 

I had an amazing time hosting the premiere of season 2 for TNT’s Claws. Here’s a few behind the scenes pics with the stars of the show!

 

 

 

'CLAWS' Washington DC Screening

Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere

23 photos Launch gallery

Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere

Continue reading Dominique Da Diva Hosts “Claws” D.C. Premiere

Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close