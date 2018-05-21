I had an amazing time hosting the premiere of season 2 for TNT’s Claws. Here’s a few behind the scenes pics with the stars of the show!
Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere
23 photos Launch gallery
Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere
1. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 23 of 23
comments – add yours