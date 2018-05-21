On Sunday, one of the most talked-about performances from the Billboard Music Awards came from the Korean pop group BTS.

With dope choreography, smooth vocals and a legion of fans to support them (their “ARMY”), BTS has clearly become a global phenomenon.

They’ve already won the Billboard Award for Top Social Artist two years in a row and their performance on Sunday marked the first time any Korean artist has performed at the BMAs.

Billboard Music Awards 2018 BTS ｢FAKE LOVE｣ 初披露 pic.twitter.com/DMsO4qcCxN — スヨン (@kim_ioio) May 21, 2018

Add in some celebrity love…

Some visually stunning music videos…

And holding up the Midus touch finger with DJ Khaled…

And you’ve got a music group headed for success.

Swipe through for some more fun facts about BTS and find out which other celebs have been bitten by the K-pop bug!

Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: