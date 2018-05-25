Diva Unfiltered Episode 1: Banning Artist From Streaming, T.I Gets Arrested & How Many Times Times Have You Been Caught Stealing?

Dominique Da Diva & Chey Parker get Unfiltered with this weeks latest tea on #DIVAUNFILTERED.
Also Check Out: Get A Sneak Peek at Dominique Da Diva’s #DivaUnfiltered Podcast
Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere
23 photos Launch gallery
Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere
1. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. 'CLAWS' Washington DC ScreeningSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Claws Season Two Preview ScreeningSource:Getty 23 of 23
comments – add yours