The Mayor of Washington, D.C. can add a new title to her duties: Mom.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has adopted a child. In an interview with WUSA9 Anchor Lesli Foster, she announced the news. Watch the news below.
“People tell me all the time when they see me with kids, ‘you could have a baby. You should have a baby,’ and I said, ‘okay, maybe I should,’” says Bowser.
Bowser looks to be approaching her new role with excitement while on the campaign trail. Motherhood is an amazing journey so congrats to Mayor Bowser on her new family!
Mayor Muriel Bowser Adopts Newborn Baby was originally published on woldcnews.com
