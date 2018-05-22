The Mayor of Washington, D.C. can add a new title to her duties: Mom.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has adopted a child. In an interview with WUSA9 Anchor Lesli Foster, she announced the news. Watch the news below.

“People tell me all the time when they see me with kids, ‘you could have a baby. You should have a baby,’ and I said, ‘okay, maybe I should,’” says Bowser.

It is with great joy and excitement that I share with you that late last year, I decided to begin the adoption journey. I was not sure how long it would take, and to my delight, it advanced much sooner than I expected. So today, I am proud to announce that I am a mom! pic.twitter.com/q9qoz587IL — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 22, 2018

#Breaking: Oh, baby! .@MayorBowser is a new mom! Coming up on @wusa9 at 11, my exclusive conversation with the Mayor about #BabyBowser and her life changing journey through the #adoption process. pic.twitter.com/kVfKlxTpMf — leslifoster (@leslifoster) May 22, 2018

Bowser looks to be approaching her new role with excitement while on the campaign trail. Motherhood is an amazing journey so congrats to Mayor Bowser on her new family!

Mayor Muriel Bowser Adopts Newborn Baby was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: