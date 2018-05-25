Karrueche & Harold Perrineau Talk “Claws” With Dominique Da Diva

Radio One Exclusives
| 05.25.18
Leave a comment

 

If you’re a fan of TNT’s Claws I know you’re beyond ready for this second season!

Dominique Da Diva got a chance to get one on one (two on one,  rather) with stars of the show, Harold Perrineau and Karrueche Tran during the premiere screening here in D.C!

The two talk working on set, the difficulty of playing their characters and what to look forward too on this next season of #ClawsTNT.

'CLAWS' Washington DC Screening

Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere

23 photos Launch gallery

Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere

Continue reading Karrueche & Harold Perrineau Talk “Claws” With Dominique Da Diva

Dominique Da Diva Hosts "Claws" D.C. Premiere

harold perrineau , Karrueche

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close