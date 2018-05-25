Karrueche & Harold Perrineau Talk “Claws” With Dominique Da Diva

If you’re a fan of TNT’s Claws I know you’re beyond ready for this second season!

Dominique Da Diva got a chance to get one on one (two on one, rather) with stars of the show, Harold Perrineau and Karrueche Tran during the premiere screening here in D.C!

The two talk working on set, the difficulty of playing their characters and what to look forward too on this next season of #ClawsTNT.