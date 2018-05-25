If only all classrooms can be as lit as Ms. Cobb’s.

The New York teacher was ending off the school year with her students and decided to celebrate with a fire freestyle.

With choreographed moves, enthusiastic students and over ten thousand views on Instagram, surely teens will be lining up to get into her class next year.

Peep the rhymes of Monroe Comprehensive High School below!

Bars: This High School Teacher & Her Students Drop An Epic Freestyle For The Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

