Drake Fires Back At Pusha T & Kanye West With “Duppy Freestyle”

Looks like Drake is angry.

Friday, Pusha T released his album “Daytona” and in the final track “Infrared” the Virginia rapper sent more shots at Drake, Lil Wayne, And Birdman. In one like Pusha spits “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin” continuing the speculation that rapper Quentin Miller wrote songs for Drizzy. In quick fashion, Drake responds to Pusha and involves Kanye in the beef speculating that he has a ghost producer in the track “Duppy Freestyle.”

Drake kicks off the diss aiming his vocals at Kanye saying

So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of vs What do you really think of the nigga that’s making your beats? I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat

In regards to Ye’s relationship with fashion designer Virgil Abloh

I bring calicoes to the alamo I could never have a Virgil in my circle and hold him back cuz’ he makes me nervous I wanna see my brothers flourish to their higher purpose You niggas leeches and serpents

As for Pusha T and his Drug Dealer tales, Drake hits heavy

Your brother said, it was your cousin then him, then you So, you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew Don’t be ashamed, it’s plenty niggas that do what you do There’s no malice in your heart, you’re an approachable dude You might’ve sold some college kids some nikes and mercedes But, you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80’s

It didn’t take long for Drizzy to respond so whats next for Pusha and Ye?

