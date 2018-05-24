A Brief History Of Pusha T And Drake’s Feud

On Wednesday night, Pusha T held a listening event for his upcoming “Daytona” album and one track, in particular, is getting a lot of buzz.

Pusha T here for all that drake smoke 😧 pic.twitter.com/6vQpgFo9B1 — Mister Chimney 💨 (@DrewWUD) May 24, 2018

In “Infrared”, Pusha says “It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin” which references Quentin Miller, Drake’s alleged ghostwriter.

Drake and Pusha T have a long history of throwing jabs at each other. Hit the flip for a brief run down.

