On Wednesday night, Pusha T held a listening event for his upcoming “Daytona” album and one track, in particular, is getting a lot of buzz.
In “Infrared”, Pusha says “It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin” which references Quentin Miller, Drake’s alleged ghostwriter.
Drake and Pusha T have a long history of throwing jabs at each other. Hit the flip for a brief run down.
A Brief History Of Pusha T And Drake’s Feud was originally published on globalgrind.com
