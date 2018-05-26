Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss Track

Leave a comment
Celebrities At Wimbledon 2015

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

When Drake unleashed the “Duppy Freestyle” just a day after Pusha T dropped his album, the Internet couldn’t contain their excitement. It’s been nonstop memes and viral tweets since the song hit SoundCloud and it seems most people are riding with Team Drizzy at the moment.

 

 

Pusha T heard the diss and even told Drake to send an invoice for his promo.

 

Drake sent the invoice.

You’re welcome. 🦉

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Drake literally had every Trending Topic on lock.

 

 

But Quentin Miller had to correct a few things (he worked at Publix, not Kroger).

 

 

Somehow, we’ve got to blame Charlamagne for this.

 

Flip through, it gets crazier!

The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss Track was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close