DONDA’s House Inc. Will Change Name After Kardashian Tweets

In an official statement from DONDA’s House Inc., the arts, education and youth development org said Kim Kardashian West’s personal attack of Rhymefest, along with her expressed desire to run the organization through the Kardashian West family, will force them to find a name to replace Kanye West late mother’s.

The statement said:

“The social media quotes from Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her of family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

The release also emphasized that the organizations focus always has been and always will be the children it serves.

