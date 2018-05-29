New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Trailer Satisfies Marvel Movie Jones

While most Marvel movie fans are still trying to process what hit them in Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU is rolling on despite the universal fade delivered by Thanos. In a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, its main star Paul Rudd shows off more of his wisecracking ways and introduces a new heroine in The Wasp along with a Black female super-villain.

The new 30-second trailer shows more of what has already been aired in previous spots but gives fans a closer look at Ghost, played by Game Of Thrones actress Hannah John-Kamen. Like the suits that are worn by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne designed by Hank Pym, Ghost’s suit allows her to pass through walls and other objects.

Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, T.I., Evangeline Lilly, Laurence Fishburne and more all join the fun. Check out the newest trailer below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit theaters on July 6.

