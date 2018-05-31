Atari’s New Console The VCS Is FINALLY Available For Pre-Order

If you have patiently waiting for Atari to finally announce when you can pre-order the companies new console the VCS your time has come.

After suffering a few setbacks, Atari is finally taking a big step forward when it comes to finally getting VCS consoles into the hands of backers and potential customers. The iconic video game company announced that the Atari VCS is now available for pre-order exclusively on Indiegogo. As of now, two models are available, a day one “collectors edition” which features a wood-front finish for $299 and black Onyx edition for $199.

Also listed on the site for pre-order are two controllers, the classic joystick model synonymous with Atari’s traditional consoles will cost $29 as well as a modern controller for $49. You can pre-order both together for just $59 which is a pretty good deal instead of purchasing them separately.

Don’t let the console’s classic look fool you though, underneath the hood it’s sporting a custom processor made possible through a partnership with AMD. The VCS will run on a version of Linux that will allow owners to play some PC games as well as classic Atari games. The console will support 4K resolution, can run games at 60 FPS (frames per second) and HDR.

Other great features of the VCS will include is a USB 3 port, built-in Wi-Fi, expandable storage and Bluetooth 5. You will also be able to connect your own peripherals and accessories like microphones, webcams, keyboards, mice and USB controllers.

When the Atari VCS finally does ship, it will come pre-loaded with Atari Vault that will feature over 100 classic Atari titles. Retro classics like Asteroids, Gravitar, Centipede just to name a few can all be enjoyed again plus some PC games. No word on what new games or if any big titles are coming to console. Atari sounds like they got a hit on their hands with the VCS. With a month left in their crowdsourcing campaign, Atari has met their goal and then some raising $1,719,682.

Are you interested in VCS? Will you be adding one to your collection of consoles? Let us know in the comments below and head to Indiegogo to learn more about the new system.

