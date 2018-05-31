Report: Drake Isn’t A Deadbeat Dad But Still Isn’t Sure He Is The Father

According to reports, Drake hasn’t been playing “Border Control” with his alleged son despite what rapper Pusha T may have heard. Drizzy has indeed been finanically supporting his supposed baby mother Sophie Brussaux, however, he is looking to confirm the child is his through a paternity test.

Also Check Out: Here’s What We Know About Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux

Drake’s plan was to reveal his seed on his upcoming album “Scorpion” but Pusha Terrence spilled the tea early, thus changing some plans. It is rumored a response track to Pusha’s “The Story Of Adidon” diss so maybe we’ll get more info then.

Source: TMZ

RELATED: Drake Responds To Blackface Photo Controversy From “The Story Of Adidon”

RELATED: Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss