Chief Keef Reportedly Shot At In New York

Rapper Chief Keef reportedly escaped being shot in New York. According to TMZ, Keef was returning from at night out at 6am when shots ranged out. It’s unsure how many shots were sent at the Chicago rapper but one hit the W Hotel signage.

Police are looking for 2 black males wearing black hoodies who fled the scene.

Keef has had issues with the New York/New Jersey area. After nearly getting robbed in Jersey, Keef recorded the song “Faneto.” In the song he says:

“I’m riding through New York, finna go and shoot New Jersey up / They tried to take my chain I ain’t goin’, we gon’ come and blow New Jersey up.”

Afterwards, some rappers from the area issued a “No-Fly zone” for Keef. Also Keef has been involved in a social media beef with New York Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine was reportedly in L.A. when the shooting took place.

Source: TMZ

