More info is coming out about the process behind Kanye West‘s new album Ye.

Kanye sat down with Big Boy at Ye‘s listening party in Wyoming and revealed a lot about his mind state during the making of the album. Everything from the meaning behind the title, to his self-described mental illness, to his infamous TMZ appearance was discussed.

“I completely redid the album after TMZ,” Kanye said. “We just sat there and like really honed in on the words, cause also we know now it’s all headline and every bar can be used.”

When talking about his “slavery was a choice” statements, Kanye revealed, “There’s even bars that we had about that. I took a bar off the album.”

He continued, “It was just too sensitive about that topic and stuff and I just was like ‘yo Ima just chill right now. Let’s just keep making some music.’”

So it seems like Kanye isn’t completely oblivious to the outside world’s feelings.

But then again, it makes you wonder what those missing bars said…

Scary.

Maybe it’s best we don’t know.

You can watch the full interview for yourself below with the TMZ talk starting at 6:05.

Watch: Kanye West Says He Completely Redid His Album After TMZ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: