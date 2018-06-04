Ray J & Princess Love Can’t Stop Sharing Adorable Pics Of Their Daughter Melody

Just last month Ray J and wife Princess Love became parents for the first time and they can’t stop sharing beautiful photos of their daughter, Melody Love Norwood.
In the last few days, both have share quite a few different pictures and even some video of their darling daughter. See the pics below:
"Melody Love Norwood" the most beautiful girl in the World!!! I Never thought I would feel God move thru me like this!!! You are my heart and soul!! I will die 4 you! You are the true meaning of love! Your sooooo special I couldnt stop cryin when you were born. I will be there 4 you every minute of the way. I will be the best Dad in history! Thank you God for giving me some1 to really live 4! @princesslove I will be with u 4ever and i love you and respect you to another level! (click the link in my Bio) to see more pics of my baby girl- a gift from #GOD #NewDad #DaddyslittleGirl
