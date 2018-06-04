Just last month Ray J and wife Princess Love became parents for the first time and they can’t stop sharing beautiful photos of their daughter, Melody Love Norwood.

In the last few days, both have share quite a few different pictures and even some video of their darling daughter. See the pics below:

Ray J & Princess Love Can’t Stop Sharing Adorable Pics Of Their Daughter Melody was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: