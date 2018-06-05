Fashion Designer, Kate Spade Found Dead at 55

New York Fashion Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan, NY apartment this Tuesday morning around 11am.

A housekeeper found her and sources say a letter was left at the scene. Allegedly the world renowned designer hung herself with a scarf on a doorknob in her Upper East Side home.

She leaves behind husband, Andrew Spade and their 13 year old daughter Francis Spade.

The couple started the iconic empire in 1993 but sold the business to Neiman Marcus in 2006 for about $59 million.

Rest in peace Queen.

