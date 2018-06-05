Thanks to the shenanigans of Kanye West, bipolar disorder has been all over the news and your timelines. Once known as “manic depression,” bipolar disorder is a mental disorder marked by periods of depression and periods of elevated mood, known as mania.

Yeezy isn’t the first, and certainly won’t be the last artist to suffer from the condition.

It’s important for sufferers to get diagnosed since in most cases it can be controlled with proper medication. Too often those suffering in silence, or even with treatment (albeit likely done so improperly i.e. via self-medication) end up hurting themselves since suicide.

It’s no coincidence a couple of the stars on this list saw their lives come to an untimely end due to suicide.

Here are 10 stars with bipolar disorder.

10 Famous Stars With Bipolar Disorder 11 photos Launch gallery 10 Famous Stars With Bipolar Disorder 1. Delonte West 1 of 11 2. Jimi Hendrix 2 of 11 3. Mariah Carey 3 of 11 4. Charles Hamilton 4 of 11 5. Jenifer Lewis 5 of 11 6. Nina Simone Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Alvin Ailey Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Amy Winehouse 8 of 11 9. Travis Barker 9 of 11 10. Chris Brown 10 of 11 11. Kanye West 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Famous Stars With Bipolar Disorder 10 Famous Stars With Bipolar Disorder 10 Famous Stars With Bipolar Disorder

