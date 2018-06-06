Voices: How Strange Music Saved Tech N9ne & Krizz Kaliko’s Life

For nearly 20 years Strange Music has been engaging with fans and delivering cutting-edge music. Now, the label is one of the biggest independent record companies in the world. But how did Strange Music save Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko‘s life?

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Tech speaks on his latest album “Planet,” a new liquor business venture and how Rock legends The Doors inspired what became Strange Music.

