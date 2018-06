One Snapchat user may have struck gold when she took a few Barbie dolls and her imagination and turned it into the ratchet soap opera we all deserve.

Can you imagine Barbie as an unwed mother of six and Ken as a dope boy? You will after you watch the clip below.

this shit got me crying 😹😹😹

"shut yo dead body ass up bitch" pic.twitter.com/isX1CTwWQA — $lim. (@_princessaIIi) June 5, 2018

We need more of this! Somebody call Netflix!

Trap House Barbie And Ken Need Their Own Show ASAP was originally published on globalgrind.com

