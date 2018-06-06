Aside from Margot Robbie’s rendition of batsh*t crazy villain Harley Quinn, one of the very few bright spots of the 2016 disaster known as Suicide Squad was Jared Leto’s performance as the Joker.

Now Variety is getting word that the Thirty Seconds to Mars musician and actor is set to star and executive produce a standalone film featuring the clown prince of crime. As interesting as that sounds though, it should be noted that Warner Bros. management of DC Comics characters have been very sloppy, besides Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

While the word is that Leto is getting ready to expand on the Joker he debuted two years ago, just last year Warner Bros. announced that a whole other original Joker film from Todd Philips which is set to star Joaquin Phoenix was going into development. In essence Warner Bros. has made it so that there could be different origin banners in which multiple actors can take on the same character in different films without there being any overlap in their universes.

Perplexing gambles like this are why Marvel is winning, by the way.

Aside from the Joker, Warner Bros. is preparing for Robbie to continue to shine as Harley Quinn in their upcoming Birds of Prey film and also have Aquaman in the works.

No details on what Leto’s Joker film will be about but it is expected to go into production by the end of 2019.

—

Photo: Warner Bros.

Jared Leto To Star In & Executive Produce His Own Joker Movie was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: