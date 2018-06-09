Obsidian Collection To Digitize Vintage Black Newspapers

Many organizations and institutions are working to digitize pieces of Black history. Nearly two weeks after it was announced that the African American Museum & Library at Oakland received a grant to digitize rare footage of Black protests from the 60s and 70s, the Obsidian Collection revealed that they are working to bring vintage Black newspapers to Google, Chicago Magazine reported.
The individuals behind the Obsidian Collection serve as archivists for publications that include the Baltimore Afro American, The Chicago Defender and other Black newspapers, the news outlet writes. The group has teamed up with Google Arts & Culture to cultivate online exhibitions that highlight all of the Black publications from different eras throughout American history.
“More than just digitizing it for researchers, I’m passionate about the next generation seeing how awesome we are and in changing the narrative permeating the American conversation right now about African Americans,” project lead Angela Ford told Chicago Magazine. “What I love about Google Arts and Culture is you could be standing in line at the grocery store and viewing our archives. We’ll keep rotating them in and out and keep pushing them through social media. We want everyone to see us.”
Eight of the free digital exhibitions are now available to view on Google. In the collection, there are articles about legendary boxer Joe Louis, stories about Harold Washington, the first African American mayor of Chicago, and other pieces that capture the essence of what it was like to be Black in America during the Jim Crow era and the Civil Rights movement.
As technology advances, many institutions are determined to digitally preserve Black history. Last year, the National Museum of African American History in Washington created the Community Curation Program to help Black families digitize old photos and footage.
SEE ALSO:
Oakland Museum To Digitize Rare Footage Of Black Protests
African American Museum Digitizes Vintage Photos For Black Families
105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America
105 Vintage Images Of Black Soldiers Fighting Foreign Wars For America
1. Black Pilots Sharing StoriesSource:Getty 1 of 100
2. Eleanor Roosevelt Awarding the Soldier's MedalSource:Getty 2 of 100
3. Black Troops Working HowitzerSource:Getty 3 of 100
4. Group Watching Parade Of Black InfantrySource:Getty 4 of 100
5. Soldier Laughing During DrillSource:Getty 5 of 100
6. Our Colored Heroes World War I PosterSource:Getty 6 of 100
7. Troops Seated, Reading LetterSource:Getty 7 of 100
8. Black Troops In Human Chain Recover BodySource:Getty 8 of 100
9. Tuskegee Airmen Waving on GangwaySource:Getty 9 of 100
10. American Soldiers Crossing a RiverSource:Getty 10 of 100
11. African American Soldiers on Anti-Aircraft BatterySource:Getty 11 of 100
12. African American Soldier Shooting at EnemySource:Getty 12 of 100
13. Black Woman Being Inducted Into WavesSource:Getty 13 of 100
14. Heroic Black Sailors Posing with GunSource:Getty 14 of 100
15. Troops Playing Cards on ShipSource:Getty 15 of 100
16. Two Soldiers Washing ClothesSource:Getty 16 of 100
17. African Am Trooper @ Parachute TrainingSource:Getty 17 of 100
18. Two Black Soldiers Seated W/RiflesSource:Getty 18 of 100
19. \Soldiers Seated in CampSource:Getty 19 of 100
20. Harry Moore in ParadeSource:Getty 20 of 100
21. Soldiers Marching with Machine Gun SignSource:Getty 21 of 100
22. Soldiers Group During WWIISource:Getty 22 of 100
23. Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. in CockpitSource:Getty 23 of 100
24. African American Soldiers Cutting Wood During World War IISource:Getty 24 of 100
25. The Arrival Of 369Th Regiment NycSource:Getty 25 of 100
26. African American Troops Marching Up Fifth AvenueSource:Getty 26 of 100
27. World War I African American SoldiersSource:Getty 27 of 100
28. Black Military Engineers Line For LunchSource:Getty 28 of 100
29. Cigarette Table At Dinner For InfantrySource:Getty 29 of 100
30. Soldiers Seated and Read LettersSource:Getty 30 of 100
31. African American Infantrymen with Dead SS TrooperSource:Getty 31 of 100
32. Soldiers Sharing LetterSource:Getty 32 of 100
33. Bible Class Army Ymca African Am WwiSource:Getty 33 of 100
34. Black Troops Coming AshoreSource:Getty 34 of 100
35. Officer Receives Service Cross HonorSource:Getty 35 of 100
36. Bill Robinson In Military UniformSource:Getty 36 of 100
37. Black Soldier Cleaning RifleSource:Getty 37 of 100
38. World War Ii French Soldiers Give CandySource:Getty 38 of 100
39. Black Pilots Return To U.S.Source:Getty 39 of 100
40. First All-Black Combat UnitSource:Getty 40 of 100
41. Tuskegee Airmen in ItalySource:Getty 41 of 100
42. African American WacsSource:Getty 42 of 100
43. Keep Us Flying! Buy War Bonds, WWII Tuskeegee Airman PosterSource:Getty 43 of 100
44. Pvt. Joe Louis Says PosterSource:Getty 44 of 100
45. Benjamin O. Davis Next to P-47 ThunderboltSource:Getty 45 of 100
46. Segregated Black Marines on Iwo JimaSource:Getty 46 of 100
47. Workers On Lunch BreakSource:Getty 47 of 100
48. African-American soldiers in WWISource:Getty 48 of 100
49. 369Th Colored Infantry On ParadeSource:Getty 49 of 100
50. African American SailorSource:Getty 50 of 100
51. African American SoldiersSource:Getty 51 of 100
52. Us Soldiers Testing Gas MasksSource:Getty 52 of 100
53. African American SoldierSource:Getty 53 of 100
54. African American Wwi SoldiersSource:Getty 54 of 100
55. World War I 10th CavalrySource:Getty 55 of 100
56. 24th Us Infantry Passing Through NySource:Getty 56 of 100
57. African American SoldiersSource:Getty 57 of 100
58. African American SailorSource:Getty 58 of 100
59. WW1 African American SoldierSource:Getty 59 of 100
60. Parade of Vietnam VeteransSource:Getty 60 of 100
61. African-American Soldiers at London Dance HallSource:Getty 61 of 100
62. U.S. Troops in EnglandSource:Getty 62 of 100
63. Playing PianoSource:Getty 63 of 100
64. Two SoldiersSource:Getty 64 of 100
65. Rolling Field EquipmentSource:Getty 65 of 100
66. Soldiers in JeepSource:Getty 66 of 100
67. Nazis Captured in the ForestSource:Getty 67 of 100
68. American Officers Pose With Young GirlSource:Getty 68 of 100
69. 1st Army Post BandSource:Getty 69 of 100
70. Negro OfficersSource:Getty 70 of 100
71. Coast GuardsmenSource:Getty 71 of 100
72. African American Soldiers in FranceSource:Getty 72 of 100
73. African-American Naval RecruitsSource:Getty 73 of 100
74. 369th Colored Infantry Returns HomeSource:Getty 74 of 100
75. Women Honor Their SoldiersSource:Getty 75 of 100
76. Negro Sailors of the USS MasonSource:Getty 76 of 100
77. Pfc. Warren Capers, MedicSource:Getty 77 of 100
78. Negro SeabeesSource:Getty 78 of 100
79. Wartime Couple Sharing a SodaSource:Getty 79 of 100
80. 93rd Infantry Division in TrainingSource:Getty 80 of 100
81. Enlisted Personnel During World War ISource:Getty 81 of 100
82. American Air Force CrewSource:Getty 82 of 100
83. African American Cadets Receive SaluteSource:Getty 83 of 100
84. Returning OfficersSource:Getty 84 of 100
85. African-American Soldiers ExercisingSource:Getty 85 of 100
86. Negro sailor, of the USS Mason. The first US Navy ship to have a predominantly Negro Crew. March 20, 1944Source:Getty 86 of 100
87. African American Solider in JungleSource:Getty 87 of 100
88. Corporal Holds Good Luck PictureSource:Getty 88 of 100
89. Stewards mates passing time the evening before battle at Manila with a card game in their bunk room. November, 1944.Source:Getty 89 of 100
90. Members of the 99th Fighter Group of the Army Air Forces famous all-Negro outfit, pose for a picture at the Anzio beachhSource:Getty 90 of 100
91. Black Air Force Pilots in World War IISource:Getty 91 of 100
92. African-American Troops, Portrait Near Tents and American Flag, circa 1917Source:Getty 92 of 100
93. African-American Troops, World War I, circa 1917Source:Getty 93 of 100
94. World War I: African-American soldier.Source:Getty 94 of 100
95. African American band members on the U.S.S. Philippine.Source:Getty 95 of 100
96. Soldiers Waiting for Train, Pennsylvania Station, New York City, New YorkSource:Getty 96 of 100
97. Boxing Match, Part of Physical Training Program, Air Service Command, Daniel FieldSource:Getty 97 of 100
98. Driver of Jeep of a Reconnaissance Unit, Fort Riley, KansasSource:Getty 98 of 100
99. Nurses In The Southwest PacificSource:Getty 99 of 100
100. Black American NursesSource:Getty 100 of 100
Obsidian Collection To Digitize Vintage Black Newspapers was originally published on newsone.com