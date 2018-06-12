Voices: Desiigner Talks About His New Destination

Rapper Desiigner started his rap career on an amazing high with the Grammy-nominated song “Panda.” The heavily hyped up track was heard anyway and everywhere, making the Brooklyn born artists one of the biggest rappers in 2016.

Now, in 2018 Desiigner looks to make a big splash with the EP “Life Of Desiigner.” What can we expect? How has he grown as a artist? We find out in “Voices.”

