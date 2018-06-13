Black Music Month: 50 Cent

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

50 Cent took the rap industry by storm with the release of his album Get Rich Or Die Tryin in 2003. Once his foot was in the door, he crushed the game in every way possible. He made millions from an investment with Vitamin Water, got into acting, launched G-Unit clothing (with Marck Ecko) and a shoe collection with Reebok, created his own production company, and so much more.

Today at age 42, 50 is still alive and well and putting in work. That’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.

Relive the moment with these Top 5 50 Cent videos below:

1. In Da Club

2. Many Men

3. P.I.M.P feat. Snoop Dogg & G-Unit

4. Window Shopper

5. Wanksta

50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors 8 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors 1. SMS Audio: This company that primarily sells headphones was founded by 50 Cent in 2011. In the same year, the company acquired Kono Audio. As far as the competition goes, he once said Dr. Dre’s “Beats is Nike. We’re Adidas.” Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. Power: 50 Cent is into all sorts of entertainment. Though he obviously stars in the Starz hit series “Power,” did you know he also produced the show? “Power” holds the “most viewers ever for a Starz original series” record. Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Vodka: 50 Cent has recently partnered with Effen Vodka. The “ultra-premium” liquor comes in lots of flavors, including Black Cherry, Dutch Raspberry, Cucumber, and Salted Caramel. Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. SMS Promotions: 50 Cent started this boxing promotional company after his joint project with Floyd Mayweather, TMT Promotions, failed. Though SMS Promotions reportedly declared bankruptcy this year, it previously promoted boxers such as Andre Dirrell, Chris Galeano, and more. Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. SK Energy: Street King is an energy drink created by 50 Cent and his partner Chris Clarke. It boasts a variety of flavors, and was rebranded as “SK Energy” in 2012. Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Frigo Underwear: 50 Cent put his insane body on full display in a series of advertisments for the underwear company this year. Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. VitaminWater: 50 Cent made $100 million after selling his stake in the privately owned company. Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. G-unit: We can’t forget about the clothing company that 50 Cent started in 2003 and relaunched in 2010. 50 maintains full ownership of the clothing line. Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors 50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors

