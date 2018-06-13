CLOSE
Black Music Month
Black Music Month: 50 Cent

50 Cent took the rap industry by storm with the release of his album Get Rich Or Die Tryin in 2003. Once his foot was in the door, he crushed the game in every way possible. He made millions from an investment with Vitamin Water, got into acting, launched G-Unit clothing (with Marck Ecko) and a shoe collection with Reebok, created his own production company, and so much more.

Today at age 42, 50 is still alive and well and putting in work. That’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite 50 Cent song? Comment below.

Relive the moment with these Top 5 50 Cent videos below:

1. In Da Club

2. Many Men

3. P.I.M.P feat. Snoop Dogg & G-Unit

4. Window Shopper

5. Wanksta

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

