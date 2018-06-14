CLOSE
Nostalgia Ultra: Drake Reunites Degrassi Cast For “I’m Upset” Music Video

Drake changes lanes in his first move since the Pusha T beef was called off.

AUBREY.06.10.2006. Aubrey Drake Graham at the Cut and Run Barber Shop on Danforth Ave, Sturday, June

Source: Aaron Lynett / Getty

Drake transformed back into Wheelchair Jimmy Brooks for his latest video, “I’m Upset.” The Toronto MC and former teen soap star gave a dramatic change of pace from his recent battle with Pusha T in the ultra-nostalgic feel-good visual.

Watch below and flip the page for fan reactions plus the reveal of Drake’s upcoming album cover.

Nostalgia Ultra: Drake Reunites Degrassi Cast For “I’m Upset” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

