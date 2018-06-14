Drake transformed back into Wheelchair Jimmy Brooks for his latest video, “I’m Upset.” The Toronto MC and former teen soap star gave a dramatic change of pace from his recent battle with Pusha T in the ultra-nostalgic feel-good visual.

Watch below and flip the page for fan reactions plus the reveal of Drake’s upcoming album cover.

Nostalgia Ultra: Drake Reunites Degrassi Cast For "I'm Upset" Music Video

