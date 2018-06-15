With the release of her new album Liberation, Christina Aguilera is once again showing off her vocal chops in front of live audiences.

And while Christina can certainly break it down in front of a stadium crowd, some lucky New Yorkers got to hear her powerful pipes right in the middle of the subway.

Christina tagged along with Jimmy Fallon for his “Busking in NYC Subway” segment and she decided to honor a legend in the process. Watch Christina take on Aretha Franklin‘s “Think” and later her own song “Fighter” in the clip below!

Sang: Christina Aguilera Covers A Classic Aretha Franklin Song For Subway Passengers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: