Is that man at it again?

Singer Chris Brown is facing legal trouble for allegedly hitting and stalking a woman, Page Six reports.

A woman named Cassandra received a temporary protective order against the 29-year-old after she claimed that after she attended one of his parties, Brown began stalking and hitting her.

According to legal docs filed earlier this week, Cassandra alleged Chris never threatened her with a weapon but has been following her around and hitting her on different days.

The R&B star is ordered to stay 100 yards from the alleged victim. He is also forbidden from contacting her in any way.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos said to the site, “This is sad because it’s obviously the disjointed ranting of someone Chris doesn’t know who has mental health issues. This just creates celebrity meet and greets with deranged fans, and perhaps the Court may want to engage their Mental Health Department.”

A hearing for the case is set for July 3rd.

SOURCE: PAGE SIX

RELATED LINKS

Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play

Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And Daughter Royalty Over Shooting Rumors

Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault: ‘I Punched Her’

Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: