Talk about a surprise! The Carters just dropped ‘Everything Is Love’ on Tidal!

In case you needed a reason to go get those On The Run II tour tickets

Of course, you will have to listen to the project on Tidal..but tune in to Little Bacon Bear And Malcolm Xavier to hear the album on 93.9WKYS

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON TIDAL

