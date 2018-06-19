‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired last night from Santa Monica, California and two familiar properties that have dominated pop culture for the past six months took home the top prizes.

Black Panther was named Best Movie as well as secured wins for Chadwick Boseman as Best Hero and Best Performance In A Movie, Michael B. Jordan as Best Villain. Stranger Things won for Best Show and fan favorite Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven won for Best Performance In A Show. Noah Schnapp won Most Frightened Performance and Brown along with Finn Wolfhard won for Best Musical Moment.

Show host Tiffany Haddish won for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Girls Trip and during the night she paid tribute to Cardi B, Meghan Markle’s wedding dress and joked that one look at Michael B. Jordan could get someone pregnant.

See the full list of winners below: