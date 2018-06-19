Listen To Black Women Poll: Why Is There A Stigma Surrounding Mental Health In The Black Community?

Mental health in the Black community has just recently come to the forefront of our consciousness with many Black Americans no longer considering depression a “white person’s issue.” According to stats from the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, Blacks are 20% more likely to experience serious mental health issues than their counterparts of other races. With mental health being a widespread issue among our people, why is their still a stigma to seeking professional help for psychological problems?

