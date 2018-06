DC residents, have you voted today??..if not you still have time. If you are in line at your designated voting location before 8pm you can cast your vote. It is important to be an informed voter..check out the links below to get all the information you need to make your vote count! A hot issue will be Initiative 77 regarding increased minimum wage for tipped workers.

Want know everything about today’s DC primary??… CLICK HERE!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: