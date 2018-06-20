Hip-hop and fans all over the world continue to mourn the death of XXXtentacion, and in a heart felt message, PNB Rock shared a behind the scenes video of him and X working on a record together.

“Just found out me and bro went “Platinum” wit this record… it’s not even the same tho because i didn’t get a feelin of happiness when i heard but instead i just cried because we ain’t even get to share our moment together… So figured I’d share this video with y’all and share this moment with THE FANS & supporters ! to show y’all how we created it… he’s so musical man it was amazing working with this guy and his spirit was just unmatchable… this was my brother. he checked me when i did stupid shit & i truly miss him for so many other reasons. Ya name gon live forever bro #XXXTENTACION“

The record is called “changes” and was featured on XXX’s last album ?, you can listen to the final product below.

“Mmm, baby, I don’t understand this You’re changing, I can’t stand it My heart can’t take this damage And the way I feel, can’t stand it Mmm, baby, I don’t understand this”

PNB Rock Shares An Emotional Message Dedicated To XXXTentacion was originally published on hot1079philly.com