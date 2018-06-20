Hogan Pulling Guards Back To MD Until Children Returned To Families

If you have been paying attention to the news lately, you have probably heard about families that have entered the states illegally have been separated. Due to the separation, children have been left at centers at the border.

On Twitter, Governor Hogan has announced his decision to recall all of our National Guards back from border back to where they were stationed.

Until this policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded, Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border. Earlier this morning, I ordered our 4 crewmembers & helicopter to immediately return from where they were stationed in New Mexico. https://t.co/TEfkUXF7ZN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 19, 2018

Hogan along with the Governors from Massachusetts, Colorado, New York and Rhode Island have called these separations “cruel and inhumane” and will not be sending resources to the border until the issue is changed.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his zero tolercance policy for people crossing the border illegally last month, 2000 kids have been seperated from their families.

UPDATE: President Trump says he will sign “something” to prevent families from being separated. We will see.

