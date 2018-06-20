CLOSE
Enoch Pratt Free Library Named One Of The Nicest Places In America

Open Book On Table

Source: Shinya Kumamaru / EyeEm / Getty

Baltimore City has been named the Enoch Pratt Free Library one of the top ten “Nicest Places in America” by Readers Digest magazine. The contest searches the country to find places where people are kind and treat each other with respect.

Readers Digest say “The Pratt is a place where civil discourse happens,” where the librarians are trusted by the community, and where a homeless person, a mother with a child, a business executive, and the mayor can walk in and all be treated equally.

Enoch Pratt Free Library Named One Of The Nicest Places In America was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

