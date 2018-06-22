Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com

-Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big enough to play the small forward position in the NBA, even though he has plenty of guard skills.

-Swiss army knife who can do a little bit of everything -Unselfish, high IQ passer. Reads the floor and finds the open man -Continues to show flashes as a shooter. Has a nice looking stroke, both spotting up and off the dribble. Very good in rhythm

-Shows some potential operating in the post -Competitive defender. Instinctive getting in the passing lanes and crashing the glass. Shows the potential to guard any of the backcourt positions, or even some power forward at times

-Highly articulate and intelligent. Knows exactly who he is as a player. Seems very humble despite being considered an elite-level prospect for years seemingly -One of the youngest players in this class. Won’t turn 18 until the end of July

WEAKNESSES

-Just an OK athlete. Lacks a degree of quickness creating off the bounce, and explosiveness as a finisher around the basket

-Doesn’t get very low with the ball, lacks some wiggle to his game in the half-court. Can’t always get by smaller defenders

-Has a ways to go to become a more consistent shooter. Doesn’t always shoot it the same way

NBA Comparison: Andre Iguodala

Position: SG/SF

Year: Freshman

Age: 18 (July 28, 1999)

College stats: 11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6 spg, 49.4 EFG%, 29.1 3P%, 74.3 FT%

The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown, Jr. was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: