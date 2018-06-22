Lessons We Learned About The Carters After Listening To ‘Everything Is Love’

It was a rather uneventful spring/summer day when Jay Z and Beyonce shocked the world and surprisingly dropped Everything Is Love on us. The Tidal notification cascaded down the screen and for a moment it seemed like time stopped. Panic set it. How could we listen to every song at the same time? After taking a deep breath, we hit the play button and simultaneously opened a portal into the Carters world.

Here’s what we learned:

They First Met In Cancun On Spring Break In 2000

Up until Everything Is Love, we new little about how Jay Z and Beyonce met or what their first date was like. Jay revealed on 713 that they met during MTV’s Spring Break festival in Cancun, Mexico back in March, 2000.

“We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA/ Confidence you exude make the fools stay away,” he rapped. “Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say/ Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane.” But it wasn’t until two years later that they would again speak. “And I knew straight away, uh/ The next time we would speak was like two years away.”

Beyonce apparently had a boyfriend at the time and didn’t entertain Jay’s advances, but one thing led to another and they eventually went out on their first date to the illustrious Nobu with Jay’s friend in tow.

“You had a man, you shut it down until you two had a break/ I bet that dude rued the day

You kept me up on the phone while you were away/ You came back, I let you set the date, Nobu on the plate/ I brought my dude to play it cool, my first foolish mistake.”

They Didn’t Go To Kimye’s Wedding Because They Weren’t In A Good Place

It was only a few days before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked down the aisle that “elevator gate” captivated our attention. Jay, Bey and Solange were leaving the MET Gala when Solange attacked her brother-in-law on the elevator, leading us to the biggest question of 2014, “What the hell did Jay do to piss off Solange so bad?”

Sources claimed Jay had flirted with Rachel Roy at the MET Gala after party (giving birth to Beyonce’s “Becky with the good hair line on Lemonade). Sources also claimed Roy attended Kimye’s wedding. According to HollywoodLife, Roy was treated like an “outcast” because guests were convinced she was the reason the Carters didn’t attend.

“I ain’t goin’ to nobody nothin’ when me and my wife beefin’/ I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dyin’, nigga, I ain’t leavin’” Jay raps on Friends.

They Got Remarried Because Their First Marriage Was Broken

Beyonce candidly revealed her struggle with Jay’s infidelities on Lemonade but took it a step further on LoveHappy.

“You did some things to me/ Boy you do some things to me / But love is deeper than your pain and I believe you can change.” Jay also revealed that they broke up and got back together, but he had to work hard to get back in Bey’s good graces. “Y’all know how I met her, we broke up and got back together/ To get her back, I had to sweat her.”

The marriage was so broken, they decided to get remarried. “You fucked up the first stone, we had to get remarried,” Bey raps.

As if Jay’s cheating ways weren’t daunting enough, Bey had an encounter with one of his side pieces. “We keepin’ it real with these people, right?/Lucky I ain’t kill you when I met that b- (Nah, aight, aight.” All of which seems like the reason they moved from New York to LA. “Y’all could make up with a bag, I had to change the weather/ Move the whole family West, but it’s whatever/In a glass house still throwing stones”

Their Friends Held Them Down While They Were Mending Their Marriage

Jay and Bey pay homage to their friends on Everything Is Love. Jay specifically references his longtime friend Ty Ty, who he credits with always being by his side.

“Ty mama died, I was there, my nephew died, he was there/ He in my house more than I be there, more than Bey there/ Ty-Ty there, E there, Breezy there, Juan there/ High here, Chaka there, Law there, they all here, ah yeah/ Dez there, Kwanna here, shit feel like Nirvana here.”

We’ll never known everything about the Carters, but Everything Is Love offers a glimpse into their super secretive world. Lessons learned: believe in love and keep your circle tight.

