Cardi B and Offset celebrated their baby girl on the way last night in Atlanta at a beautiful ‘Bronx Fairytale” Bardi Shower! The cameras were rolling so it appears like the Bronx super star may be filming a delivery special or a spin off show. The lavish baby shower featured a live band, a library for their unborn daughter and make-shift Bodega!

