Jill Scott Refuses To Give Back Ex-Husbands ‘Purple Rain’ Album And Other Belongings In Divorce Drama

Jill Scott is in the mist of a messy divorce with estranged husband Mike Dobson. Last year Jilly from Philly filed for divorce from her husband just 15-months after they jumped the broom.

Dobson has been fighting non-stop for what he believes is his justice. He claims Jill is holding his ‘Purple Rain’ album, hotel bathrobes, a DeWalt laser level, a massage table and a few other items he wants back. He claims the locks have been changed on the house since September of last year.

Dobson is simply asking the judge to make Jill Scott hand over his items.

Diva Unfiltered Question: What’s the pettiest thing you’ve ever asked your ex for after the break-up!?

