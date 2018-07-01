It’s nothing like having a chill Sunday evening.

All the hype (or lack thereof) from the weekend calms down and it’s a moment to reflect — to think about the things that went wrong during the week, so you can start over come Monday morning.

And if you’re really lucky, you’ll have a nice Sunday meal with family to close out the day. Hopefully, it’s as turnt as the auntie below!

Is your shmood as carefree on this fine Sunday?

If not, find folks on the same wavelength and chill out!

Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As This Swaggy Grandma’s was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: