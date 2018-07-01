CLOSE
Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As This Swaggy Grandma’s

#Goals.

Senior couple hugging and having celebratory toast with friends

Source: RgStudio / Getty

It’s nothing like having a chill Sunday evening.

All the hype (or lack thereof) from the weekend calms down and it’s a moment to reflect — to think about the things that went wrong during the week, so you can start over come Monday morning.

And if you’re really lucky, you’ll have a nice Sunday meal with family to close out the day. Hopefully, it’s as turnt as the auntie below!

😳 This weather got me feeling like grandma👵🏼 #Happinessishere

A post shared by DANCE || V.I.B.E.S ©️ (@nigeriamusic) on

 

Is your shmood as carefree on this fine Sunday?

If not, find folks on the same wavelength and chill out!

 

Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As This Swaggy Grandma’s was originally published on globalgrind.com

