Congrats are in order for the Grammy winning Chicago rapper. Over the July 4th holiday the 25 year-old lyricist proposed to his longtime Girlfriend, Kirsten Corley.

The Shaderoom posted footage of him getting down on one knee as family and friends cheered on the union.

You can see Chance grab their two year old daughter, Kensi Bennett for a family group hug. The pair have been a couple since 2013.

