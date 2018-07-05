Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral Dance Challenge Thanks To #DoTheShiggy

As expected, Drake‘s new Scorpion album will put you on a roller coaster of emotions. From subliminal diss tracks, to relationship songs, to party anthems, there’s definitely a little something for everyone.

One of the most turnt moments from the album comes on “In My Feelings.” You’d think with the title, it would be another late night slow burner from Drizzy — but on the contrary.

The song is a hype, New Orleans bounce-flavored banger where yes, Drake is talking about his feelings, but you could drop some fire moves while he’s doing it.

Social media star Shiggy felt inspired. He posted a clip of him dancing to the song and people quickly took notice.

Now #DoTheShiggy has taken over Instagram.

Even celebs like Odell Beckham Jr. have caught on.

If you want more Shiggy inspired grooves, swipe through to find out who else is in their feelings!

