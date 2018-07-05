Idris Elba Launches New Label 7Wallace Music

Idris Elba has split his time with his still-ongoing film career and music for quite some time, and now the actor, director, and DJ will add the title of record label CEO to his cap. Elba announced the launch of his 7Wallace music label and the signing of his first act.

On Tuesday (July 3), Elba announced the launch of his new record label called 7Wallace Music and his first signing, James BKS.

James is a French artist whose family is from Cameroon with a background as a hip-hop producer working with Diddy, Talib Kweli and others in the States. He now resides in Paris and runs the creative house Grown Kid, which has composed music for Yves Saint-Laurent, Prada and Giorgio Armani commercials and scored French films including La Taularde and Le Gang Des Antillais. Along the way, James developed a connection with his Cameroonian heritage after a chance meeting with his biological father, legendary Afro-jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango, led to a collaboration and a newfound appreciation for African music.

“James is a rare find,” Elba tells Billboard. “His hip-hop sensibilities transfer to the other music he makes, he’s a nice person to work with and is gonna be a strong artist in the future. It’s a huge move for 7Wallace, a small indie label.”

Salute to Idris Elba for his new moves!

