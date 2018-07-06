Listen To Future’s “Beast Mode 2” Mixtape

Future recently dropped is highly anticipated mixtape “Beast Mode 2,” and fans are losing their minds. Executive produced by Zaytoven, the mixtape features 9 tracks, with only one feature from Young Scooter.
The album is available now on iTunes. Check the track list below and give the album a listen here.
Tracklist:
1. Wifi Lit
2. Cuddle My Wrist
3. Racks Blue
4. 31 Days
5. Red Light
6. Doh Doh (Feat. Young Scooter)
7. When I Think About It
8. Some More
9. Hate The Real Me
