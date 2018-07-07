Tyler Perry Cops a brand new Tesla for Tiffany Haddish

Tyler Perry took to his instagram page with the news that he got a brand new Tesla for his good friend Tiffany Haddish. Did we leave out, it’s the brand new Tesla Model X. Tiffany later explained how she always wanted to be careful with her money. She didn’t want to spend alot of her money. Well Tyler Perry did it for her.

