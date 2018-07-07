New Music: T Pain “Boo’d Up” (remix)

There has been alot of remixes of the Hit song boo’d up coming out for the last month. From Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Fabolous and more. This is one of the one’s we have been waiting for. Teddy P, aka T-Pain, put’s it down. Check it out.
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings
